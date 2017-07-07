Uber wanted to partner with Google, now wants Page deposition

Uber’s (Private:UBER) former CEO Travis Kalanick wanted to partner with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in 2015 on self-driving vehicle rideshares, according to emails included in the ongoing legal battle between the companies.

Kalanick became increasingly agitated claiming that CEO Larry Page was avoiding him and that Google had plans to create its own autonomous vehicle ridesharing program to compete with Uber.

Last summer, Google launched a ride-hailing feature to its Waze app. In May, the company’s Waymo spinoff announced a partnership with Uber competitor Lyft.

Uber now wants a deposition from Page concerning a meeting that eventually happened between the two CEOs where Page didn't mention the alleged file theft by a former engineer then working at Uber.

Read some of the emails at Gizmodo.

Meanwhile, Buzzfeed transportation reporter Priya Anand tweets that Waymo dropped several patent claims in the legal battle to streamline the case ahead of the October trial.

Previously: Uber denies knowledge of stolen Waymo information (June 28)