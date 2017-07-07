Berkshire's Oncor deal raises question of what's next

Yes, it's a $9B deal, but that's well shy of an acquisition in the tens of billions range that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) shareholders have been hoping for, write Tara Lachapelle and Liam Denning at Bloomberg.

Putting that $9B in further perspective, it's less than 10% of what Berkshire had in the bank as of the end of March, and the company's operations generated $9B of net cash flow in just 2017's first quarter.

Buffett is famously averse to Berkshire paying a dividend, but might the great dealmaker - unable to find a worthy deal - have to resort to one in his final years atop the company?

Previously: Berkshire Hathaway scoops up Oncor (July 7)