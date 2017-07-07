U.S. rig count rises again for 24th gain in 25 weeks

The total U.S. rig count resumes its rise following last week's dip, climbing by 12 to 952 for the 24th increase in 25 weeks, Baker Hughes reports in its latest survey.

The oil rig count also rises after last week's aberration, adding 7 to 763 after falling by 2 a week ago, while gas rigs gain 5 to 189.

U.S. crude oil, already sharply lower, now -3.4% at $43.95/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, UCO, DGAZ, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, GAZ, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI