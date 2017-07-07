AT&T closes Vyatta deal, hires Brocade employees

AT&T (T -0.6% ) has closed on its acquisition of the Vyatta Software platform from Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD), and hired "several dozen" Brocade employees as part of the deal.

The two had come to an agreement June 2 with an expectation that some employees would be transferring to the telecom giant. The employees changing firms are mostly in the UK and California.

"Just as important as the Vyatta network operating system and other technology assets are the developers and other staff joining AT&T as part of the deal," says AT&T's Chris Rice.

AT&T has said it wants to hit the mark of virtualizing and software-controlling 55% of its network by year-end, and 75% by 2020.