Toshiba seeks $6B financing, faces legal woes in the EU

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) seeks a $6B credit line through “unconventional” methods and receives two bits of bad news from EU legal authorities, according to Financial Times.

The credit line would involve Toshiba depositing chip unit share certificates into banks rather than offering the shares up as collateral.

Toshiba desperately needs to offload its chip unit before March to avoid delisting, but the potential $18B sale keeps stalling.

Meanwhile, a European Court of Justice announces today that Toshiba will need to pay €56.8M in antitrust fines related to the power generation equipment market.

European competition regulators have also launched an investigation into Toshiba’s 2015 offloading of its medical systems business to Canon.

The authorities accuse Canon of regulatory “jumping the gun” by acquiring the business before the acquisition was legally approved.

Toshiba had routed the sale through an interim buyer to avoid a potential antitrust investigation, which would have slowed a sale Toshiba needed to close in a hurry due to its accounting scandal.

