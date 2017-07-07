Tech sector sees gains in S&P, FAANG, and semiconductor index

The tech sector is having a better day than recent pullbacks with S&P Information Technology up 1.6%.
FAANG stocks back in the green with Facebook up 2.08%, Apple up 1.30%, Amazon up 1.24%, Netflix up 2.91%, and Alphabet up 1.81%.
Data storage device stocks recovering from yesterday’s slide include Seagate Technology up over 3% and Pure Storage up 2.3%.
Semiconductors are also having a good day with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 1.55%.
Semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, XSD, PSI, SOXS, SSG, XTH, FTXL
