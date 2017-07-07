Tech sector sees gains in S&P, FAANG, and semiconductor index

The tech sector is having a better day than recent pullbacks with S&P Information Technology up 1.6% .

FAANG stocks back in the green with Facebook up 2.08% , Apple up 1.30% , Amazon up 1.24%, Netflix up 2.91% , and Alphabet up 1.81% .

Data storage device stocks recovering from yesterday’s slide include Seagate Technology up over 3% and Pure Storage up 2.3% .

Semiconductors are also having a good day with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 1.55% .

Semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, XSD, PSI, SOXS, SSG, XTH, FTXL

Previously: Monster Digital pulls back with data storage stocks in tow (July 6)