Pier 1 Imports in retreat after Credit Suisse cautions

Pier 1 Imports (PIR -4.2% ) is lower after Ctedit Suisse backs its Underperform rating on the retailer. The firm also cut its price target to $4 on broad risks such as slowing consumer trends and increased competition. CS explains below.

"Our fundamental concern on PIR is the imbalance of sales and margins that still exist in this category. We believe it will be increasingly difficult for the full price players in this space to compete vs. the online and off-price channels."

"We have observed more aggressive promotional activity at traditional retail, but remain concerned that these are just temporary ways to address the issue rather than taking the pain and resetting the value proposition. We believe that a bigger reset will be needed across this space."

Source: Analyst note