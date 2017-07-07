"Prolonged stagnation" for oil prices prompts three Wells Fargo downgrades

Oilfield services stocks Helmerich & Payne (HP -1.3%), Nabors Industries (NBR -5.1%) and Oil States (OIS -1.1%) are downgraded at Wells Fargo, which believes rising U.S. production raises the odds of a “prolonged stagnation” in oil prices that will hurt energy firms’ spending outlooks over the next few years.
Wells lowers its outlook for international spending and margins and forecasts a growing disparity in the U.S. between rig count and stage count beginning in H217.
In addition to downgrading HP to Underperform from Market Perform with a $45 price target, cut from $62.50, and NBR and OIS to Market Perform from Outperform, the firm says it is shifting more North American-leveraged small- and mid-caps up its oilfield services rankings, such as RPC Corp. (RES -2.2%), U.S. Silica (SLCA -9.5%) and Select Energy Services (WTTR -1.8%).