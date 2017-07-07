"Prolonged stagnation" for oil prices prompts three Wells Fargo downgrades

Oilfield services stocks Helmerich & Payne (HP -1.3% ), Nabors Industries (NBR -5.1% ) and Oil States (OIS -1.1% ) are downgraded at Wells Fargo, which believes rising U.S. production raises the odds of a “prolonged stagnation” in oil prices that will hurt energy firms’ spending outlooks over the next few years.

Wells lowers its outlook for international spending and margins and forecasts a growing disparity in the U.S. between rig count and stage count beginning in H217.