Bloomberg: U.S. unlikely to sanction Venezuelan crude

The Trump administration is unlikely to ban imports of Venezuelan crude oil even as it considers sanctions on the country’s energy sector, Bloomberg reports.

The cautious stance comes as refiners lobby in D.C. against the move, which would choke off supplies to U.S. refineries reliant on Venezuelan crude, including those owned by Valero Energy (VLO +2.6% ), Phillips 66 (PSX +1% ) and Chevron (CVX -0.6% ).

The largest trade group for U.S. refiners say sanctions limiting U.S. imports of Venezuelan crude especially would hurt Gulf coast and east coast refineries that have optimized to utilize sour crudes produced in Venezuela.

Venezuela was the second largest supplier of crude oil in 2016 to the Gulf Coast, with 701K bbl/day, and all U.S. refineries imported 24.4M barrels of crude from the country in April.