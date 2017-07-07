Analysts expect earnings reports to recover tech sector

Analysts tell Reuters the tech sector will recover from recent pullbacks with upcoming earnings reports wooing back investors worried about overvaluation and crowding.

The sector had dropped 4% since early June compared to a 5% growth in financials and 3% growth in healthcare.

Semiconductors drove tech’s Q2 earnings up 11.2% with a growth rate of 7.2%, according to Reuters estimates. Compare the figures to a 7.9% earnings improvement for the S&P 500 with a 4.6% growth rate.

Analysts say tech isn’t as overvalued as investors fear as the sector currently trades at 18.1x earnings compared to 17.8x for the broad market.

Estimates put tech’s profits at 28% of the total S&P 500 earnings growth in Q2.

