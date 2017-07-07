Total starts ethylene production at Antwerp platform

Total (TOT -0.9% ) says ethylene production has started at its rebuilt 338K bbl/day refining and petrochemicals platform in Antwerp, Belgium.

The project revamped one of the platform's two steam crackers to use either ethane, butane or naphtha as feedstock and adapted its terminal to accommodate up to 200K metric tons/year of ethane shipped from Norway.

The steam cracker's revamp is part of TOT’s $1.3B-plus modernization project under way at Antwerp to further integrate processing units and expand petrochemical production at the site using low-cost feedstock.