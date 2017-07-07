Analyst lowers Silicon Motion price target after revenue report; shares down 7%

Needham & Company lowers its Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) price target by $2 to $54 and maintains a Buy rating following the company lowering Q2 revenue estimates to below previous guidance and consensus.

The adjustment was due to the impact of NAND industry tightness impacting Silicon Motion’s SSD segment.

Analyst Rajvindra Gill now forecasts SSD sales growth of 6% on the year, down from the previous estimate of 20%.

Gill expects design wins to pick up business in the second half of the year, but visibility remains limited.

Source: StreetInsider

Silicon Motion shares are down 7.25% .

