Reuters: Brookfield Asset Management sweetens bid for Renova Energia

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.1% ) has extended its formal bid for control of Renova Energia to the Brazilian renewable energy company's entire controlling bloc, Reuters reports.

BAM reportedly would buy Light SA's 16% stake in Renova at an equivalent of 9 reais/unit of Renova, with the same offer extended to Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG -2.2% ) and RR Participações.

An agreement between BAM, Renova and the controlling bloc could be signed by the end of next week, according to the report.