Microsoft CIO leaves ahead of staff cuts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CIO Jim DuBois has left the company due to the sales staff cuts related to the cloud focus shift.

DuBois started at Microsoft in 1993 and was named to the CIO position in 2013.

Kurt DelBene will step into the vacated position with the job title of chief digital officer.

DelBene worked at Microsoft for two decades before leaving to oversee the launch of Affordable Care Act website. He returned to Microsoft in 2015 as executive VP of corporate planning and strategy.

