Sprint ordered to pay CenturyLink $13.7M in VoIP call dispute

Sprint (S +1.1% ) has been ordered by a court to pay $13.7M to CenturyLink (CTL -1.2% ) to settle a claim of unpaid call termination fees.

Sprint had hoped to pay smaller service providers through "steeply" discounted connection rates to connect consumer voice-over-IP calls, rather than regulatory telephone connection rates.

But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed a judgment in CenturyLink's favor on the issue, creating a landmark in a heavily debated issue in the telecom industry.

Sprint had unilaterally lowered the rate it paid CenturyLink starting in 2009 for connecting VoIP calls -- a move that CenturyLink argued violated the Communications Act.