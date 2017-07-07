Strong H1 for mortgage REITs; broader REIT sector underperforms

Total returns for the FTSE Nareit All REITs Index of 2% in June topped the S&P 500's 0.6%. For the first half, though, the S&P 500 returned 9.3% vs. the All REITs Index's 5.4%.

The mortgage REITs, however, returned 2.5% in June and 16% in H1, easily topping both the broader REIT sector and the S&P 500.

That strong H1 for the mREITs has left the sector looking pricey - with many names trading above book value for the first time in years - even as the yield curve continues to flatten.

