Tahoe Resources -39% in two days after Escobal mining license suspended

Tahoe Resources (TAHO -7.5% ) extends its two-day decline to all-time lows after Guatemala’s Supreme Court issued a provisional decision to temporarily revoke the license for its flagship Escobal mine in Guatemala in response to a lawsuit against the country’s mining ministry.

At least six sell-side firms have since weighed in with downgrades and reduced financial estimates, including RBC Capital, BMO Capital, TD Securities, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Macquarie.

In cutting shares to Sector Perform from Outperform. RBC says it assumes Escobal operations will resume within three months but expects the various related legal and regulatory processes could remain an overhang during the next 12-18 months.