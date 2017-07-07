Inotek glaucoma drug showed no clinical advantage in Phase 2 trial

Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ITEK) announces top-line results from a mid-line trial for glaucoma drug trabodenoson used in combination with the old standard prostaglandin latanoprost.

A 28-day study dosing the combo therapy in the morning achieved a 1.2 mmHg intraocular pressure improvement over latanoprost alone but a follow-up of four weeks dosed at night showed no meaningful clinical advantage between the combo and the solo therapy.

"Based on these results and the results previously reported for our Phase 3 MATrX-1 monotherapy trial, we are evaluating the future clinical potential of trabodenoson, as well as other strategic options,” says Inotek president and CEO David P. Southwell.

Inotek also announces the hiring of Perella Weinberg Partners as a financial advisor for exploring strategic alternatives.

