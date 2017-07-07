WestPark Capital raises Digital Ally price target, suggests strategies for Axon

|About: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN)|By:, SA News Editor

WestPark Capital raises its Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) price target by $2 to $11 and maintains an Outperform rating following the company’s positive legal news against Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Analyst Ishfaque Faruk thinks the news makes a Digital Ally victory likely and that victory could become “a huge game-changer for the industry.” 

Faruk sees three paths forward for Axon: pay for licensing to have the tech, settling out of court, or acquire Digital Ally. 

Source: StreetInsider 

Digital Ally shares closed today up about 33%.

Digital Ally     

Previously: Digital Ally announces patent victory over Axon (July 7)