Stocks rise, buoyed by upbeat jobs report

Stocks scored gains following today's Goldilocks non-farm payrolls report that investors believe may make the Fed pause when considering the timing of the next rate hike.

Eight of the 11 S&P industry sectors settled in the green, led by techs (+1.3%) and followed by the industrial (+0.8%), consumer discretionary (+0.8%) and financial (+0.6%) groups.

On the downside, energy (-0.1%) was weighed by a 2.9% plunge in U.S. crude oil prices to $44.25/bbl following yesterday's EIA inventory report, which showed a rise in U.S. production.

For the week, the S&P booked a 0.1% gain, the Nasdaq rose 0.2% and the Dow edged 0.3 higher.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.39%, extending its weekly advance to 9 bps.