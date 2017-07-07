Hudson's Bay's exiting CFO to stay on as search continues

Hudson's Bay (HBAYF -0.7% ) says in an update to its search for a permanent chief financial officer that current CFO Paul Beesley will remain in that role for now.

The company had announced in early May that Beesley would depart the role today and move back to Canada from New York to be closer to his family. He had moved to New York to join the company as CFO in May 2014.

HBC has hired an executive search firm to find a CFO but Beesley will remain during the search.