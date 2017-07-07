Sony cuts lowest-priced PlayStation Vue plan

Sony (SNE +0.7% ) is cutting the skinniest of its skinny bundles from the PlayStation Vue lineup.

The company's most affordable package, Access Slim at nearly $30/month, is going away. The cheapest package then would be the Access plan (about $40/month), which includes the Slim channels plus local broadcasters where available.

Other Slim packages that don't include local TV are also going away -- a result of the fact that Vue now offers many more local markets than at launch.

“The transition to standard pricing for all markets was always part of our roadmap since we launched PlayStation Vue nationwide and began rolling out local broadcast affiliates in markets with Slim plans,” Sony says.