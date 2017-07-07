Cybersecurity stocks rally after another high-profile attack

Cybersecurity stocks rally at week’s end as food giant Mondelez International became the latest high-profile cyber attack victim, according to CNBC.

Mondolez detailed that the attack could create a 3% reduction in quarterly revenue growth.

KeyBanc says that the $35B cybersecurity market remains fragmented with Symantec as a leader despite only having a 7% market share.

KeyBank predicts a “firewall refresh cycle” within the next year and upcoming EU data regulatory standards that could benefit data-focused security companies like Box and Okta.

Cybersecurity stocks that closed the week up: Palo Alto: 2.65% ; Check Point: 1.44% ; FireEye: 4.48% ; Symantec: 2.49% ; Barracuda: 5.53% .

Cybersecurity ETFs: HACK, CIBR, HAKK, HAKD