Cybersecurity stocks rally after another high-profile attack

Cybersecurity stocks rally at week’s end as food giant Mondelez International became the latest high-profile cyber attack victim, according to CNBC.
Mondolez detailed that the attack could create a 3% reduction in quarterly revenue growth.
KeyBanc says that the $35B cybersecurity market remains fragmented with Symantec as a leader despite only having a 7% market share.
KeyBank predicts a “firewall refresh cycle” within the next year and upcoming EU data regulatory standards that could benefit data-focused security companies like Box and Okta.
Cybersecurity stocks that closed the week up: Palo Alto: 2.65%; Check Point: 1.44%; FireEye: 4.48%; Symantec: 2.49%; Barracuda: 5.53%.