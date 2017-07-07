Reuters: Elliott might make competing bid against Berkshire for Oncor

Elliott Management is considering a bid for Oncor that would challenge Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) $9B deal, Reuters reports.

Elliott, the largest creditor of bankrupt Oncor parent Energy Future Holdings, would seek to convert its debt in the company to equity, as well as raise new equity financing for its bid, according to the report.

While Elliott believes it can put together a higher bid, it reportedly would wait for details on how Warren Buffett's deal will affect creditors before deciding how to proceed; Elliott also could seek to use its rights as an Energy Future creditor to block the sale to BRK in bankruptcy court.