MetLife buys Fortress' fixed-income asset management unit for $250M

MetLife (NYSE:MET) agrees to acquire Logan Circle Partners, Fortress Investment Group's (NYSE:FIG) fixed-income asset management business, for $250M.

Following next month's expected spinoff of Brighthouse Financial and the closing of the Logan Circle Partners deal, MET says its investment management business would have more than $560B in total assets under management, including $140B on behalf of third parties.

MET says the deal is aligned with its strategy to "deliver value by focusing on businesses with strong risk-adjusted internal rates of returns, low capital intensity and sustainable cash flows."