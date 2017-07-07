T-Mobile nears 1,000 store openings this year

Averaging about 14 store openings per day over the past three weeks, T-Mobile (TMUS +0.9% ) is branching out into more suburban and rural destinations with its retail footprint.

The company planned to open 1,500 outlets this year and is nearly to 1,000 already, according to checks done by Wave7 Research (and tweets from T-Mobile's Jon Freier).

It had opened about 400 outlets last year, but mainly in locations where it already had an existing retail footprint (two-thirds of the country). “Now what we’re doing is starting to roll out the other third of the United States," CFO Braxton Carter said earlier this year.