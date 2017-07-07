Magellan, Plains launch BridgeTex open season, consider capacity expansion

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) say they are considering another capacity expansion of the BridgeTex crude pipeline connecting Permian Basin production to the Gulf Coast.

The operators, which launched an open season yesterday to assess customer interest in the additional proposed capacity, just completed an increase in BridgeTex's capacity to 400K bbl/day from 300K.

The possible capacity expansion to 440K bbl/day comes after commodity trader Trafigura signed a long-term deal with PAA for the offtake of 100K bbl/day of Permian crude and condensate that would be delivered to the Gulf Coast.

BridgeTex also could be trying to match the 450K bbl/day capacity on Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE:EPD) Midland to Sealy pipeline connecting the Permian Basin to the ECHO terminal in Houston, which earlier this week announced the signing of additional long-term contracts.