Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) on July 11, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) on July 13, Citigroup (NYSE:C) on July 14, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) on July 14, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) on July 14, PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) on July 14.

Expected IPO pricings: Co-Diagnostics (CODX) on July 12.

IPO quiet period expirations: Athenex (Pending:ATNX) on July 10, KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) on July 12.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on July 10, US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on July 12,Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) on July 11, Kinsdale Capital (Pending:KNSL) on July 11, WaVe Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) on July 11.

Notable annual meeting: Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) on July 13, Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) on July 13, CyTRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) on July 12.

Special shareholder meetings: Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) on July 11, Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) on July 12, VWR (NASDAQ:VWR) on July 13.

Analyst/Investor day: General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on July 12.

Business update call: Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) on July 12.

Retail watch: Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day event on July 11 could put pressure on Target (NYSE:TGT), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and others.

FDA watch: Briefing documents for Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) CAR-T therapy CTL019 on July 10, ODAC meeting on Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Mylotarg on July 11, ODAC panel on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)/Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) proposed biosimilar to Roche's Avastin.

Sales and revenue update: TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) on July 10.

Major movie release: War for the Planet of the Apes (NASDAQ:FOXA) on July 14.

Allen & Company Sun Valley conference: Invitees to the media/tech confab include the CEOs of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), CBS (NYSE:CBS), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Viacom (NYSE:VIA), 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), Amazon and Spotify (Private:MUSIC).

Barron's mentions: Broadcom (NASDAQ:BCOM) and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) are called out as "new Internet winners." More gains for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are predicted, while Apache (NYSE:APA) is tapped for a major comeback. A Citi analyst pitches the case for a 35% run for crude oil (USO, OIL) to $60 by the end of the year.

Sources: EDGAR and Bloomberg