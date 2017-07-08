Frontier: On betting big on landlines, and losing

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) made a gutsy move in taking on a mass of debt to assume control of fixed-line networks from Verizon -- but that move has taken a turn for the worse.

The company's shedding customers as they migrate away from video services, and it's done poorly integrating Verizon's FiOS operations, the WSJ points out.

Frontier built up $17B in debt in acquiring networks from Verizon (in California, Texas and Florida) and from AT&T, causing a scramble to cover upcoming payments due. (Moody's notes $2.4B in debt payments due 2020.) Its CFO now says he doesn't expect revenue growth anytime soon from the Verizon markets.