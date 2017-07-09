Tesla hits a roadblock in Hong Kong

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw a sharp drop in sales in Hong Kong after a tax break for EVs was dramatically lowered on April 1, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Documents from the Hong Kong Transportation Department indicate only 5 vehicles were registed in April and May after 3,700 Tesla vehicles were registered in Q1 ahead of the tax break.

The cost of a basic Tesla Model S in Hong Kong effectively jumped to about $130K from less than $75M with the tax incentive.

The future read-through from Hong Kong on Tesla demand could be significant as the company negotiates with Shanghai to build a manufacturing facility.