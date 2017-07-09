Movie studios close to pulling PVOD switch

Movie studios are expected to give serious consideration to premium video on demand as profit margins continue to shrink. Though Disney (NYSE:DIS) pulled in $1.8B in studio EBITDA last year, the rest of the industy only accounted for about $1B, including painful losses at Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Paramount (VIA, VIAB).

If studios pull the PVOD switch, consumers will have the option of paying $30 to $50 for early access to certain movies.

Morgan Stanley estimates Hollywood studios could bring in $2B in additional annual revenue, assuming a price point of $35 per premium rental. The firm sees a negative impact on exhibitors such Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) due to a loss of traffic.

A possible wildcard in the PVOD mix is Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).