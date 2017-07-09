Spider-Man helps keep U.S. box office on par with last year

Spider-Man: Homecoming took in $140M at the international box office and $117M in the U.S. to mark the second best opening weekend in the history of the Spider-Man franchise. The solid showing for the Sony (NYSE:SNE) feature is the third best movie opening of the year after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Wonder Woman.

Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Despicable Me hauled in $34M in the U.S. for the weekend and Sony/Tristar film Baby Driver took in $12.75M.

The U.S. box office is down 0.2% YTD at a gross of $6.043B through July 9.

