Global markets edge higher

The Shanghai Composite in China closed the day 0.2% lower , while the Nikkei in Japan was up 0.8% . European stocks are edging higher, with the Stoxx 600 up 0.3% as bank stocks lead the way.

The dollar rose almost 0.4% to ¥114.30 to mark a two-month high before falling back to ¥114.20.

Crude oil prices are slightly lower to extend on the 3% drop in the last session. WTI crude oil futures -0.11% to $44.18/bbl at last check. Brent crude -0.13% to $46.65/bbl.

U.S. stock futures are pointing to gains at the open.