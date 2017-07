Susquehanna's Pablo Zuanic sets the odds at more than 75% that Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) makes a hostile bid for Unilever (UN, UL).

The analyst says it's "telling" that Kraft hasn't pulled any M&A triggers since being rebuffed by Unilever and notes the company is still a good fit. Influential Kraft investor Warren Buffett is expected to come around on Kraft paying out as much as $200B in the consumer packaged goods mega-merger scenario.