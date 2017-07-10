Westar Energy, Great Plans Energy revise merger deal

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) and Great Plans Energy (NYSE:GXP) say they have revised their original merger deal into a merger of equals to address regulatory concerns.

The companies say the new terms involve no premium, transaction debt or exchange of cash.

Current WR CEO Mark Ruelle would become non-executive chairman and GXP CEO Terry Bassham the CEO of the new company.

The new company expects to set its initial dividend at a level which maintains the current dividend for GXP shareholders, which would result in a ~15% dividend increase for WR shareholders.

Under the original terms, announced in May 2016, GXP planned to buy WR in a deal valued at $12.2B, but Kansas regulators recently denied the deal on concerns that the combined company would take on too much debt and that it could lead to substantial job losses in the state.