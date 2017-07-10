Roche's hemophilia A candidate emicizumab reduced bleeds 87% in late-stage study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, HAVEN 1, assessing Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) emicizumab for preventing bleeding episodes in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A showed an 87% reduction in treated bleeds compared to on-demand bypassing agents (BPAs) (p<0.0001), the primary endpoint. The results were just published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

All 12 secondary endpoints were positive, including a statistically significant 79% reduction (p=0.0003) in treated bleeds in a subset of patients comparing two prophylaxis regimens (emicizumab and BPAs).

Data from HAVEN 1 and an interim analysis from another Phase 3, HAVEN 2, are being presented today at the 26th International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis Congress.

Emicizumab is an bispecific antibody engineered to bind to both factors IXa and X, replacing the function of the missing factor VIII, thereby improving clotting function and preventing spontaneous bleeding. It was created by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. and is being co-developed by Roche's Genentech unit.

Marketing applications in the U.S. and EU and currently under review.

