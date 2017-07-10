Coca-Cola to launch regional aerated brand in India

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) plans to launch a new category of aerated drinks in India called Kinley Flavors.

The new line of popular local flavors is expected to be be priced 35% to 40% below the fizzy drinks from the Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta brands.

Company statment: "Coca-Cola has developed a new value-based proposition for price-conscious consumers in aerated beverages. These new launches will be available in 250ml PET packs at attractive price points. We are doing pilots in select markets and will expand over time."