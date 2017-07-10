Facebook drops Oculus Rift prices for limited time

Facebook-owned (NASDAQ:FB) VR company Oculus will cut prices for its headsets and controllers for a limited time to attract more customers to a fledgling industry.

A bundle containing the Rift headset and the Touch controllers will cost $399 for six weeks starting today.

The dropped price will match that of competitor Sony’s PlayStation VR.

According to IDC, about 23M VR and AR headsets shipped in Q1 with VR accounting for 98% of that total. Facebook came in third in suppliers behind the lower priced Samsung Gear VR and Sony’s offering.

IDC expects the AR/VR market to reach $143.3B by 2020.

