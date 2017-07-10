Barron's: Apache could double on new gas discoveries, focus on costs

Apache's (NYSE:APA) stock price could double, as strong management and significant assets have sparked some major fund managers to step up investments in the company, Barron's reported over the weekend; shares +0.8% premarket.

Oakmark Funds parent Harris Associates and Davis Funds both substantially increased their stakes in APA during Q1.

The report cited APA's resources in the Permian Basin as well as in Egypt and the North Sea, its movement of gas from its Alpine High oil field ahead of schedule, and reduction of costs as reasons for potential stock gains.