Toyota aims to add market share in sedan segment

Toyota (NYSE:TM) took the opportunity of a new Camry launch event to stake its claim to adding market share in the sedan category, despite the slower pace of sedan sales across the industry in comparison to SUVs and trucks.

"Sedans are not a growth segment these days, but we want the new Camry to rehabilitate the segment," says Toyota high-ranking exec Moritaka Yoshida.

The Japanese automaker hopes to sell 30K Camrys a month in the U.S. So far this year, Camry sales are down 11.4% Y/Y and are averaging 29.48K a month.

