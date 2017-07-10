FDA grants accelerated review for Lilly's breast cancer candidate abemaciclib

The FDA designates Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) abemaciclib for Priority Review for the treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer who had prior endocrine therapy and chemotherapy and, in combination with fulvestrant (AstraZeneca's Faslodex), in HR+/HER2- patients who progressed after endocrine therapy.

Priority Review status shortens the review clock to six months from the standard 10 months.

The company expects U.S. approval in Q1 2018. It anticipates filing its European marketing application this quarter and its application in Japan in Q4.

Breakthrough Therapy-tagged abemaciclib is a cell cycle inhibitor that is designed to block the growth of cancer cells by inhibiting the enzymes CDK4 and CDK6.

Previously: Lilly's abemaciclib shows significant treatment effect in late-stage breast cancer study (June 3)