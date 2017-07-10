CIBC adds to U.S. wealth management business with acquisition

HQ'd in Chicago, Geneva Advisors is an independent private wealth management firm with $8.4B in AUM and about 100 employees. CIBC's (NYSE:CM) purchase follows the June close of another U.S. acquisition - PrivateBank.

Terms: $135M to be paid at closing, with another $65M contingent on future performance. The money will be paid 25% in cash and 75% in CIBC common stock. The deal is expected to close in fiscal Q4.

The purchase should reduce CIBC's CET 1 ratio by about six basis points, and is expected to be accretive to EPS in 2019.