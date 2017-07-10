Jefferies downgrades Intel, drops price target to new low

Jefferies downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Hold to Underperform and drops the price target from $38 to $29, a new Street low.

Analyst Mark Lipacis cites industry shifts away from the data center model, which Intel dominates.

Lipacis also believes the industry will continue moving towards parallel processing and IoT due to lowering supply prices and improving tech in the space.

Analyst’s parallel processing picks: Nvidia top pick but also sees Advanced Micro Devices, Xilinx, and Cavium as well positioned.

IoT picks: Maxim, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, and Microchip.

Intel shares are down 1.51% premarket.