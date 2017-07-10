No buyout deal for Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) posts a statement ahead of a WSJ story on stalled deal talks.

"After a comprehensive review of all relevant factors, with the assistance of our financial advisor, the A&F Board of Directors determined that the best path to enhance value for stockholders is the rigorous execution of our business plan."

"We believe in the prospects for our business and the opportunities for our brands. We are generating solid comp store sales momentum at Hollister and continue to refine and implement strategies to position the Abercrombie brand for revitalized performance."

