Shell eyes $1B/year spending on clean energy

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) plans to spend $1B/year in its New Energies division as it speeds a transition toward renewable power and electric cars, CEO Ben Van Beurden says at the World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

The CEO says Shell sees particular opportunities in hydrogen fuel cells, liquefied natural gas and next-generation biofuels for air travel, shipping and heavy freight - areas of transport for which batteries are not adequate - adding that the intermittent nature of wind and solar energy means power plants fired by natural gas will maintain a long-term role.

Developing countries will continue to require fossil fuels to develop industries such as steel, cement and chemicals because they need a heat intensity that cannot come from electricity alone, Van Beurden says.