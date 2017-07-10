Ad Comm tomorrow on Pfizer's marketing application for leukemia med Mylotarg

The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee will convene tomorrow to discuss Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) unit Wyeth Pharmaceuticals' Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval of MYLOTARG (gemtuzumab ozogamicin), in combination with the chemo agents daunorubicin and cytarabine, for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated de novo acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

MYLOTARG, an antibody-drug conjugate, was withdrawn from the U.S. market in June 2010 after a clinical study showed an increased risk of death with no added benefit compared to other therapies.

