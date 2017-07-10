Mizuho Securities upgrades HP, raises price target

Mizuho Securities upgrades HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target by a dollar to $21.

Analyst Abhey Lamba sees upsides to conservative estimates and expects incremental growths to the printing segment over the next year.

Printing growths could come from product revamps, supply improvements, and the acquisition of Samsung’s printer business last fall.

Lamba expects modest but sustained growth in the PC side that should at least meet near-term consensus.

Source: StreetInsider