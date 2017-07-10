Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Athenex (Pending:ATNX) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (9% upside) price target by Deutsche Bank.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) initiated with Outperform rating and $115 (32% upside) price target by Leerink.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (25% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Tabula Rosa (NASDAQ:TRHC) initiated with Buy rating and $19.50 (25% upside) price target by Chardan Capital.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) upgraded to Outperform with an $80 (33% upside) price target by Cowen.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) downgraded to Neutral with a $64 (5% upside) price target by Baird.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) downgraded to Hold with a $28 (12% downside risk) price target by Canaccord Genuity. Downgraded to Hold by Benchmark.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) downgraded to Sector Weight by Keybanc.

Novadaq (NASDAQ:NVDQ) downgraded to Hold with a $11.75 (0% upside) price target by Canaccord.

Sabra Health (NASDAQ:SBRA) downgraded to Underperform with a $23 (0% upside) price target by Mizuho Securities.

Spectranetics (NASDAQ:SPNC) downgraded to Neutral with a $38.50 (0% upside) price target by UBS. Downgraded to Hold with a $38.50 price target by Canaccord.