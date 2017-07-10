Heads up retail: Amazon Prime Day starts tonight

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) annual day of deals kicks off at 9 p.m. ET today and will run until 3:00 a.m. on July 12.

New deals will be posted on the site every five minutes for the extended 30-hour period.

Two trends to watch this year with the Amazon Prime event are the deeper entry into apparel and grocery by the Seattle e-commerce giant.

In apparel, the list of companies selling on Amazon now includes Calvin Klein (NYSE:PVH), Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) and a new children's brand from Carter's (NYSE:CRI).

The grocery sector has to worry about Amazon's larger selection of food items available on Prime Day through AmazonFresh and Prime Pantry. Prime Day will include discounts on alcohol, soda, water and snacks in certain cities. The broad list of companies with their eyes on Amazon's food play includes Albertsons (NYSE:ABS), Supervalu (NYSE:SVU), Kroger (NYSE:KR), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Target (NYSE:TGT).

