CETV +6.2% on deal to sell Croatian, Slovenian operations

Central European Media (NASDAQ:CETV) is up 6.2% premarket after word that it will sell its broadcast operations in Croatia and in Slovenia for €230M (about $262.5M).

The company is selling Nova TV in Croatia and POP TV in Slovenia to Slovenia Broadband. Combined OIBDA for the two operations over the 12 months ended March 31 was $13.8M.

It will use proceeds to prepay a €250.8M term loan coming due next year, cutting leverage and reducing average borrowing cost by 275 basis points (to 4.5%).

The company says it will be accretive to margin as well, since interest savings of $30M annually offset the cash generated by the two operations.

The deal is set to close by year's end.